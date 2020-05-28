Maserati to develop Stirling Moss tribute sports car

Maserati has announced that it is building a special derivative of its MC20, the brand’s new super sports car that honours the late racer Sir Stirling Moss who died on April 12.

Moss debuted the Maserati Eldorado single-seater, the first single-seater racer in Europe to be sponsored by a brand outside the usual motorsport advertiser scope, in Monza in 1958 at the Trofeo dei due Mondi. Eldorado was an ice-cream manufacturer.

Though Moss was widely linked with Mercedes-Benz through his record win at the 1955 Mille Miglia at the wheel of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, he was a former Maserati driver.

In 2006 Mercedes-Mclaren introduced a McLaren SLR 722 Edition with the 722 indicating the 7.22am start time of the SLR at the Mille Miglia. Later in 2009 a roofless version of the SLR was created and christened SLR Stirling Moss.

The special new MC20 derivative will become the third car to be named after the late British racer, who never won the Formula 1 title but was considered one of the sport’s best drivers, with 16 victories in 66 starts.