The Carnival is the first million-rand Kia

The first million-rand Kia has touched down in SA. It is the new Carnival premium family bus in top-of-the-range SXL execution, offering high-end features such as 12-speaker Bose surround sound and electric front seats that can be heated and cooled.

The Kia Carnival replaces the outgoing Grand Sedona as Kia’s flagship product, and also its largest, and has gone on sale in a range of four models offering either seven or eight seats.

Many consumers won’t associate Kia with a R1m price tag, but the Korean brand has long moved on from its budget origins and builds cars that match or exceed the build quality of Japanese and European rivals.

Cars such as the Sportage, Rio and Picanto have cemented the brand’s reputation as a high-quality “challenger” brand over the past decade, while newer offerings such as the Seltos and Sonet have boosted its sales more recently.

“We are now finding our place at the main table, and our sales performance in 2021 solidified that,” said Gary Scott, Kia SA’s CEO, at the launch of the new Carnival range in SA last week.

Kia’s local sales increased 48% compared with the year before, significantly exceeding the 22.1% growth of SA’s overall new-car market last year. It has grown into the country’s sixth-biggest passenger car brand ahead of Nissan and Ford.

Still, R1m for a nonpremium brand?

The company admits that large family movers are becoming expensive, with the market segment experiencing a 31% sales dip over the past five years. But it says the Carnival has a value-for-money edge over rivals such as Volkswagen’s Caravelle and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which both cost more and have fewer features.