VW Caravelle is a space and luxury ace

Since its launch in 1950 Volkswagen’s iconic minibus range has had nearly as many names as it is had uses. It has been variously called the Kombi, Bulli, Transporter, Multivan, Microbus, and the SA-specific Volksie Bus as popularised in 1980s and 1990s TV ads by David Kramer in his red veldskoens.

Some refer to it by its sequential monikers, starting with the T1 of 1950 up to the current T6 generation, launched in 2015. No doubt, for anyone outside the Kombi fold it is a confusing conglomeration of aliases, but name-drop the Caravelle and almost everyone will know you are talking about VW’s most luxurious people-hauler.

The executive seven-seater has had a recent upgrade with the rest of the T6 range, which is now dubbed the T6.1. The vehicle retains the basic bread-loaf-with-a-slanted-nose shape, but the snout is restyled with new headlights and a larger grille that blends more naturally with the new bumper. The headlights and daytime running lights are now full LEDs.

Rounding off the exterior updates are novel wheel designs and new colours, including the new bronze-and-white dual tone of the test vehicle.

Versatility is the buzzword in this bus, which has as many seating permutations as it has names. Its three rows of seats can be tilted, slid, and folded in all manner of passenger and cargo configurations, the second row can swivel 180° for rear passengers to face each other, and there is a rear folding table with cup holders.

Unlike some multipurpose vehicles that offer decent space for either a full load of humans or cargo, VW’s bus has stretch-out room for seven people and a good stack of luggage. With the third row tipped down and moved forward, the boot swallows a truly cavernous heap.

You can also turn the vehicle into a two-seater van, though removing the heavy rear seats is a tricky task and not a one-person job.

Inside, the Caravelle has been updated with a new digital instrument cluster with customisable screen configurations, and a full-featured Discover Pro Media system with navigation.

Luxury is in good supply and all three rows of leather-clad seats get their own ventilation controls, with the front two seats electrically adjustable. USB ports and a wireless smartphone charger make for family happiness on long trips.

There is no storage console between the front seats but both front doors have two spacious shelves for clutter.