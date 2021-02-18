Picanto X-Line is a cute hatch with crossover ambitions

There’s a new member in Kia’s entry-level Picanto range in the form of the X-Line specification, a cute hatch with crossover ambitions.

Significant enhancements that identify it from the rest of the Picanto range include a wider and angrier-looking front bumper with sportier accoutrements such as a redesigned tiger nose grille and LED headlights.

At the rear it has been retouched with a bumper with skid plate detailing and LED rear lights, while black body cladding and mud guards complete the faux SUV look. The new model also gains a new paint choice in Astro grey to make it 10 palette choices. There’s the option of a sunroof.

It is mechanically unchanged from the regular Picanto, with a 1.2l petrol engine producing 61kW and 122Nm driving the front wheels. You can have it with a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic.

Kia SA CEO Gary Scott says the Picanto is the most premium product in its segment, with surfaces that are pleasing to the eye and touch.

He’s not overselling it. The deceptively spacious Picanto cabin exudes high-grade build quality. Features include the floating digital command screen, two-tone pseudo leather upholstery, a 20.3cm colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a reverse camera.

Safety is provided by ABS brakes, dual front airbags and Isofix child seat points.