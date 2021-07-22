Life / Books Five topical novels to get you through winter BL PREMIUM

I’m deeply suspicious of people who trumpet their disdain for reading “things that are not true” in favour of non-fiction, such as biographies about billionaires who ride their own rockets into space and, shudder, self-help books.

Why do we love stories? Because they give us the chance to exercise our imagination, develop the compassion necessary to understand other people’s thoughts and emotions and teach us new ways of expressing ourselves through creative language...