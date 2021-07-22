Five topical novels to get you through winter

I’m deeply suspicious of people who trumpet their disdain for reading “things that are not true” in favour of non-fiction, such as biographies about billionaires who ride their own rockets into space and, shudder, self-help books.
Why do we love stories? Because they give us the chance to exercise our imagination, develop the compassion necessary to understand other people’s thoughts and emotions and teach us new ways of expressing ourselves through creative language...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now