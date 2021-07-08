The Emira is the final hurrah for petrol engines at Lotus

Built with a new lightweight bonded aluminium chassis, the Emira inherits its sculpted styling cues from the Lotus Evija electric supercar. It’s a head-turner that captures the visual drama of an exotic supercar, with a wide footprint and a cabin that squats low between muscular haunches. Exit vents integrated into the bonnet guide airflow over the car to optimise aerodynamics, and are derived from the Evija.

Powering the rear-wheel drive Emira will be a choice of two petrol engines, with the first cars to arrive as limited-production "First Edition" models using the supercharged Toyota 3.5l V6 from the Exige and Evora. In the Emira it will produce 270kW, and transmission duty is served by a manual gearbox with semi-exposed gear linkage as on the Elise and Exige.

From next year the new Lotus will be moved along by a 2.0l four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG petrol turbo engine, the same unit that powers the Mercedes-AMG A45 hot hatch, and tuned to produce 300kW in the Emira. It will be paired with AMG’s dual-clutch auto transmission with paddleshifts and selectable driving modes.

Lotus says the Emira is capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in under 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 290km/h, but didn’t mention whether both versions will achieve these figures.