Racing in style with a Lamborghini Huracán

Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the racing wing of the Italian supercar brand, has ushered in its new Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 model.

The company says private teams will be able to procure the car for competing in each of three continental Lamborghini racing series starting in 2022.

Lamborghini made aerodynamics and design key focus areas for the EVO2, with a radical change upfront featuring new high-intensity full LED light clusters with a hexagonal design and a pronounced “omega” lip to create a stylistic link with the Huracán STO.

New air curtain intakes optimise airflow and create downforce. The rear with a large carbon-fibre wing is minimalist and of lightweight construction, with new LED light clusters inspired by the legendary Countach.

Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design, commented: “When we approached the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 project, we immediately thought of the concept of ‘Racing in style’.”

The braking system has also been boosted, while the mid-mounted 5.2l naturally aspirated V10 engine sends 462kW to the rear wheels via a sequential six-speed X-Trac gearbox.

“Seven years have passed since we introduced the first Huracán Super Trofeo at Pebble Beach, and now Squadra Corse is adding a new chapter to its history,” commented Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

“The Huracán is one of the biggest best-sellers in the history of the brand, and the Super Trofeo has additionally helped to increase its success”.

Since 2009, 950 drivers have raced in the Super Trofeo, competing in over 310 hours at the most prestigious tracks in the world.

Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “The Super Trofeo is the best testing ground for technical and aerodynamic solutions for both road cars and GTs, and with the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 we have definitely taken another step forward. In April 2021 we celebrated the milestone of the 400th Huracán racing car, and our goal with the Super Trofeo EVO2 is to reach 500 in just a few years”.

In Europe the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is priced at €250,000 (R4.1m).