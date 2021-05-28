Last chance to enter 2021 Simola Hillclimb

Applications to enter the 11th Simola Hillclimb on September 3-5 are expected to be oversubscribed when applications close on May 31.

Organisers will then evaluate the applications and issue formal invitations to the successful applicants to compete at the Knysna event.

“While applications have been slower than in the previous few years due to infection fears, travel restrictions and financial distress around Covid-19, the uptake has been encouraging with the 100 mark realised within a few days of opening,” said Geoff Goddard, sporting director of the Simola Hillclimb.

“We are now not far off our maximum number of 148 competitors, and we are confident we will have a greater number of applications than we can accommodate. Traditionally, there are always a significant number of applicants that leave it to the last minute before entering, and this year, with the Covid-19 uncertainty, this has been even more prevalent.

“Part of the organising team’s objective is to keep the show fresh, and this includes showcasing cars and drivers that have not participated previously. Therefore, as wide a spread of applications as possible is encouraged, and every applicant is assured that they will be evaluated fairly according to the Simola Hillclimb criteria,” said Goddard.

The event sees cars from all eras racing up the 1.9km Simola Hill course in Knysna.

Prospective competitors can enter at www.simolahillclimb.com.