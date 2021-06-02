Life / Motoring

EXOTICS

Blackbird-inspired Czinger C21 is a trailblazer

The hyper car takes the fight to Koenigsegg and other 400km/h-plus rivals

02 June 2021 - 17:15 Phuti Mpyane
The US made Czinger 21C is powered by a 932kW hybrid powertrain and is no heavier than a small hatchback. Picture: SUPPLIED
The US made Czinger 21C is powered by a 932kW hybrid powertrain and is no heavier than a small hatchback. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new US-made Czinger 21C hyper car has been revealed in final production guise and it’s said to be the first model in a planned series.

The company says production will be limited to just 80 units. The hyper car brand was founded in 2019 by American entrepreneur Kevin Czinger, and most of the vehicle was 3D printed out of advanced materials including titanium and aluminium.

The car’s slim-cabin aerodynamic design is inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, the famous long-range high-altitude, Mach 3+ US air force reconnaissance aircraft.

It’s claimed to take 1.9 sec from standstill to 100km/h and when specified in low drag vmax configuration it’ll top out at 452 km/h.

Two aero options of a high drag pack for track work or a low drag pack to enable speeds over 400km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED
Two aero options of a high drag pack for track work or a low drag pack to enable speeds over 400km/h. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new Czinger (pronounced "Zinger") can be ordered in lightweight high downforce configuration or a low drag aero configuration. It features all-wheel drive and is powered by a hybrid petrol-electric powertrain.

The petrol part is a mid-mounted 2.8l twin-turbo V8 that can run on carbon recycled methanol and other e-fuels revs to 11,000rpm. An 800V battery system uses a pair of electric motors each powering a front wheel with torque vectoring gives it a total system output of 932kW while an upgrade to boost power to 1007kW is optional.

The design's inspired by the famous Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird military plane. Picture: USAF/JUDSON BROHMER - ARMSTRONG PHOTO GALLERY
The design's inspired by the famous Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird military plane. Picture: USAF/JUDSON BROHMER - ARMSTRONG PHOTO GALLERY

The 21C is also mated to a seven-speed sequential transaxle transmission, and the car has a dry weight of just 1,240 kg. Both the driver and passenger are seated centrally.

Downforce is 2,500 kg at 322km/h, which means the 21C could theoretically drive upside down in a tunnel at that speed.

Daytona becomes SA’s Koenigsegg importer

Swedish mega car brand will be available from the Melrose Arch dealership
Life
2 months ago

SSC Tuatara sets new 455.3km/h speed record

The American supercar blasts into the record books to become world’s fastest production car
Life
4 months ago

Bugatti’s R135m Centodieci takes shape

Only 10 units of the car are being built in tribute to the Bugatti EB110
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Spikes on the road — how to avoid becoming a ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Explore the new Seven Wonders of the World — ...
Life
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I bother ...
Life
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Larger estates with lower per ...
Life
5.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.