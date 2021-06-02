Blackbird-inspired Czinger C21 is a trailblazer

The new US-made Czinger 21C hyper car has been revealed in final production guise and it’s said to be the first model in a planned series.

The company says production will be limited to just 80 units. The hyper car brand was founded in 2019 by American entrepreneur Kevin Czinger, and most of the vehicle was 3D printed out of advanced materials including titanium and aluminium.

The car’s slim-cabin aerodynamic design is inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, the famous long-range high-altitude, Mach 3+ US air force reconnaissance aircraft.

It’s claimed to take 1.9 sec from standstill to 100km/h and when specified in low drag vmax configuration it’ll top out at 452 km/h.