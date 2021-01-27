Limited edition BMW M5 CS is a potent track weapon

Nothing prepares you for the first up-close, heart-pounding meeting with a regular BMW M5 or its Competition variant. The savagery of its power becomes even more preposterous when you realize it’s actually a family sedan.

With the newly launched M5 CS, an even sportier and lighter model that becomes the top model in the range, BMW has played its most daring move to convert the M5 from a fast and large saloon into a track toy.

The transformation begins with lightweight design that shaves 70kg from the donor bones of the M5 Competition and sees the bonnet, front splitter, exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, M Power engine compartment cover and intake silencer all made of lightweight carbon fibre.

Then there’s the tweaking of bearing springs and dampers at the front and rear axles and standard fitment of mixed-size Pirelli P Zero Corsa 275/35 R20 tyres in front and 285/35 R20 at the rear.

M Carbon ceramic brakes are fitted standard with red or optional gold painted brake calipers behind standard 20-inch gold alloys.

It retains the 4.4l twin turbo V8 engine that breathes through a sports exhaust system with four tailpipes and pumps out 467kW, representing a 7kW increase over the M5 Competition.

The power is managed through an eight-speed, M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and feeding the M xDrive, all-wheel-drive system, which is adjustable with a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive.

According to BMW, the M5 CS sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, trimming 0.3 and 0.2 seconds, respectively, off the times of the M5 Competition and the M8 Coupé Competition, making it the fastest accelerating series BMW thus far. Top speed remains electronically governed at 305 km/h.

The M5 CS also has a unique interior, fitted with the thin, heavily bolstered M Carbon seats first seen in the new M3 and M4. Rear passengers also get individual seats with the same aggressive support.