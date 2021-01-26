2021 Knysna motor show cancelled

The Garden Route Motor Club has cancelled the 2021 Knysna Motor Show due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

With the popular classic car and motorcycle event scheduled to take place on May 2, the show’s organising committee met recently and decided to cancel the event, due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in the past two months.

This decision follows the cancellation of the 2020 event, which was also due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We had hoped that 2021 would start in a more positive way, but unfortunately with the resurgence of Covid-19, this has not been the case,” the Knysna Motor Show’s organising committee said in a statement. “We do not know what 2021 will hold for us.”

The show’s chief organiser, Peter Pretorius, said the next Knysna Motor Show would be staged in 2022 at a date yet to be announced.

For more information, visit the Garden Route Motor Club’s website at www.grmc.co.za