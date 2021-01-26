Life / Motoring

2021 Knysna motor show cancelled

Resurgence of Covid-19 puts the brakes on popular classic-car show

26 January 2021 - 13:13 Staff Writer
The popular classic car and motorcycle event has been cancelled for the second consecutive year. Picture: SUPPLIED
The popular classic car and motorcycle event has been cancelled for the second consecutive year. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Garden Route Motor Club has cancelled the 2021 Knysna Motor Show due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

With the popular classic car and motorcycle event scheduled to take place on May 2, the show’s organising committee met recently and decided to cancel the event, due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in the past two months.

This decision follows the cancellation of the 2020 event, which was also due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We had hoped that 2021 would start in a more positive way, but unfortunately with the resurgence of Covid-19, this has not been the case,” the Knysna Motor Show’s organising committee said in a statement. “We do not know what 2021 will hold for us.”

The show’s chief organiser, Peter Pretorius, said the next Knysna Motor Show would be staged in 2022 at a date yet to be announced.

For more information, visit the Garden Route Motor Club’s website at www.grmc.co.za

Simola Hillclimb event postponed to 2021

The popular motorsport event is the latest to be cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19
Life
7 months ago

Festival of Motoring at Kyalami postponed

Annual car-lovers event becomes the latest casualty of Covid-19 pandemic
Life
8 months ago

Concours SA is latest victim of Covid-19

Cancelled classic-car gathering joins list of coronavirus-hit motoring events
Life
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: Biden looks set to rewrite Trump’s ...
Life
2.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Grace period is extended for car licences that ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Can’t make car repayments? Here are your options
Life / Motoring
5.
Hijackers take aim at hatches and sedans
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.