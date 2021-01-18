Steffen Knapp is new head of VW Passenger Car Brand in SA

Steffen Knapp has replaced Martina Biene as the head of the Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand in SA.

Knapp, who originates from Germany, joins the local team from Volkswagen India where he developed a successful turnaround strategy for the brand.

“I am confident that Steffen Knapp will continue the great work initiated by Martina Biene and compliment that with his own initiatives. He has good strategic skills and a wealth of experience, which augurs well for both the Volkswagen team and the Dealer Network,” said Mike Glendinning, VWSA sales and marketing director.

Knapp, who holds a degree in economics, has spent his career in the automotive industry and has held various management positions in Europe including brand, sales and dealer network, as well as MD with responsibility for a market.

In August VW will be celebrating 70 years in SA, and will launch a number of models in 2021 including the VW Crafter, eighth-generation Golf, new-look Tiguan, facelifted Kombi, and fifth-generation Caddy.