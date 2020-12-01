Life / Motoring

Four things to know about the new BMW 4-Series

The controversially styled coupe lands in SA with a gaping grille and three engine choices

01 December 2020 - 17:00 Denis Droppa
The two-door 4-Series is lower and wider than the 3-Series sedan it's based on. Picture: SUPPLIED
The two-door 4-Series is lower and wider than the 3-Series sedan it’s based on. Picture: SUPPLIED

The new BMW 4-Series coupe has landed in SA as the two-door sibling to the 3-Series sedan.

We will be driving the vehicle at its launch later this week, but in the meantime here are four things you should know about it.

The styling

No conversation about the new 4-Series is complete without homing in on that controversially large kidney grille. The bucktoothed façade follows in the wake of gaping grilles introduced on the X7 and facelifted 7-Series.

Will buyers shun the car for being too quirky, or will the design gamble stand the test of time and prove to be a masterstroke?

Aside from the grille, the car looks substantially different to the 3-Series sedan with a more stretched look, smaller rear side windows, and tapered roofline. The car has a lower centre of gravity and wider rear track than the 3-Series to give the car a sportier driving character.

There are two individual seats instead of a bench in the rear, making it a pure four-seater.

The versions

Local buyers can choose between three models: the 420i, 420d — both four-cylinder and rear-wheel driven — and the all-wheel drive 440i xDrive six-cylinder.

Power outputs are 135kW and 300Nm for the 2.0l petrol-turbo 420i; 140kW and 400Nm for the 2.0l diesel-turbo 420d; and the top-of-the-range 440i has a 3.0l straight-six petrol-turbo with 275kW and 500Nm.

All model variants come standard with eight-speed Steptronic transmissions. The 420i and 420d are offered in standard base or the M Sport package. The BMW M440i xDrive is offered as an M Performance vehicle.

An optional fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster is available. Picture: SUPPLIED
An optional fully digital 12.3-inch instrument cluster is available. Picture: SUPPLIED

The prices

BMW 420i: R755,500 (standard); R800,800 (Msport package)

BMW 420d: R802,900 (standard); R848,300 (Msport package)

BMW M440i xDrive Msport package: R1,1174,500

Prices include a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and five-year/100,000km service plan.

Standard spec across the range includes LED headlights, sports seats, front collision warning, lane departure warning, park distance control, navigation, and smartphone integration.

The options

Buyers can tick off extra-cost features that affect the driving characteristics, including firmer M Sport suspension; Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers; M Sport brakes with a choice of blue or red brake calipers; and a traction-enhancing M Sport rear differential.

Other extra-cost items include adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight, lane control assistant, self-parking, and a head-up display among others.

• Watch this space for driving impressions coming soon

droppad@businesslive.co.za

An executive car with a mad streak

Revamped Mercedes-AMG C63 S is an addictive blend of luxury and lusty power
Life
1 year ago

Howling new TT RS now on sale in SA

It’s back with the new TT face, an added styling pack and a much higher top speed
Life
2 weeks ago

Audi A4 gets a style and tech upgrade

Latest generation features a facelift, an app and new fuel-saving technology
Life
1 month ago

