Porsche GT3 RS is a screaming athlete for road and track

Porsche 911 variants such as the Turbo and Carreras are fast and luxurious chariots that come in several shapes in all-wheel-drive or rear-wheel-drive guise. But they are cultured pussycats when compared with the rear-wheel drive Frankenstein that is the GT3 RS coupe with its head-turning big wing and dramatic cooling louvres.

The interior is tastefully crafted to reflect a dual theme of sophistication and motorsports. There’s a digital menu and driver’s information binnacle, a touchscreen display, Bluetooth, a thumping Bose sound system, two USB ports and a wireless phone charger mixed with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and lightweight door panels with pull straps.

Behind the pair of bucket seats is a titanium roll cage that gives the cabin protection and ornamental beauty.

Turn the key and it erupts with loud pops and bangs. Inside the unfiltered cockpit, induction noises and the coarse voice of a highly-strung rear-mounted “boxer” motor vibrate deep in your chest, a GT3 RS charm.

The nose is wickedly low but pressing a button lifts the front-end to help it scale protruding surfaces to avoid scraping the front. Don’t be surprised if it lifts up a wheel in the air while negotiating oversized speed humps, such is the unyielding stiffness of its motorsport suspension.