Electric Mini switches expectations with fair results

By now we are all familiar with the Mini Cooper. Now there’s a new full electric Mini Cooper SE. From a looks and driving experience there’s little to differentiate to its conventional cousins. It’s still a nippy little hatch with a confined but snug cabin and a relatively usable boot.

It’s available in two grade walks, Small or Large, and the latter spec is easily recognised with 17-inc h Corona alloy wheels whose shape is influenced by a Euro electric socket. Because Minis are hugely customisable you can option a darkened and conventional looking set. The Small grade walk gets 16-inch alloys as standard.

The new Mini Cooper SE electric drivetrain is lifted straight off an earlier generation of BMW’s i3 electric car with 94Ah lithium-ion battery capacity. Outputs are 135kW and 270Nm and it’s attached to a one-speed transmission.

It has four driving modes — Green Plus, Green, Mid and Sports. The eco-friendly modes work by limiting power from the motor and work in conjunction with the vehicle’s brakes or when coasting downhill to recuperate lost energy and charge the battery. There are two regenerative braking levels using a switch on the row of toggles on the dashboard.

Mid mode is neutral and offers a balance of range and performance. Sport mode unleashes the drivetrain’s maximum power output for a 0-100km/h sprint in 7.3 sec. Top speed is rated at 150km/h.