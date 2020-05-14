Mini Clubman S is a driving ace with more space

I've always been amazed at the giggly fun that is a three-door Mini Cooper hatch, especially those badged "S" and above. Ever since the arrival of these doe-eyed BINIS (BMW Minis) they have offered some of the best front-wheel drive fun and gutsy performance.

Then someone at the company argued that new shapes needed to emerge to compete with plucky new challengers and to create new niches. The Clubman badge is from 1969 and, contrary to belief, it didn’t signify an estate variant of the original range, but rather a special edition that was made in both two-door hatch and estate guise. The official Mini estate car was the Traveler.

Today’s Clubman has morphed from five to six doors thanks to Mini retaining the pair of barn-style rear doors.

Otherwise the concept of a premium crossover hatch/estate remains but now with a higher-end polish to its interior through enhanced digital toys, comfier leather-clad seats and playful interior lighting.