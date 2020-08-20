Bentayga Speed joins updated Bentley range

Bentley has unleashed the Bentayga Speed as the 12-cylinder flagship of its recently-revamped luxury SUV range.

The world’s fastest SUV is gunned along, as before, by a W12 6.0l twin-turbo engine with outputs of 467kW and a phenomenal 900Nm of torque. It gives the luxury British bomber the ability to scorch the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 306km/h — not bad for a 2.5 ton vehicle.

To save fuel when such lofty numbers aren’t being chased, the engine deactivates one complete bank of six cylinders as required.

Drivers are able to switch between four on-road Drive Dynamics modes: Comfort at one extreme, Sport at the other, a Bentley mode that provides a balance between the two, and a Custom mode where customers can tweak the air suspension and eight-speed automatic transmission settings to their own preference.

The Bentayga Speed introduces Bentley Dynamic Ride as the world’s first electric active roll control technology that uses a 48V system. This system instantly counteracts lateral rolling forces when cornering.

The heavy SUV’s handling response is optimised by a Torque Vectoring system that lightly brakes the inside rear wheel at corner entry to sharpen the front axle turn-in.