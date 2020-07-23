Porsche unveils the new 911 Turbo

Porsche has launched a slightly detuned and more affordable version of its 911 Turbo S, for millionaires on a budget.

The new 911 Turbo drops the “S” moniker and sheds 51kW of power and 50Nm of torque, though the 3.8l twin turbo six-cylinder boxer engine still produces an impressive 427kW and 750Nm — that’s 30kW and 40Nm more than the previous 991-generation 911 Turbo.

Those outputs are good enough to propel the 911 Turbo from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds, just one-tenth slower than the 911 Turbo S, while top speed is just 10km/h less at 320km/h.

Along with the dip in power, the 911 Turbo model comes without the PCCB brake package and PDCC hydraulic active anti-roll stabilisation system that are standard fare on the Turbo S. They are, however, available as options. Matrix LED headlamps are also omitted along with the centre-locking alloy wheels.

However, the car does retain Turbo S features such as the active aero system, Porsche traction management all-wheel drive and an eight-speed PDK transmission.

The 911 Turbo radiates more muscular vibes with a body that’s 45mm wider at the front wheels than the previous-generation car.