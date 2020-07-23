Porsche unveils the new 911 Turbo

Porsche has launched a slightly detuned and more affordable version of its 911 Turbo S, for millionaires on a budget.
The new 911 Turbo drops the “S” moniker and sheds 51kW of power and 50Nm of torque, though the 3.8l twin turbo six-cylinder boxer engine still produces an impressive 427kW and 750Nm — that’s 30kW and 40Nm more than the previous 991-generation 911 Turbo.
Those outputs are good enough to propel the 911 Turbo from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds, just one-tenth slower than the 911 Turbo S, while top speed is just 10km/h less at 320km/h.
Along with the dip in power, the 911 Turbo model comes without the PCCB brake package and PDCC hydraulic active anti-roll stabilisation system that are standard fare on the Turbo S. They are, however, available as options. Matrix LED headlamps are also omitted along with the centre-locking alloy wheels.
However, the car does retain Turbo S features such as the active aero system, Porsche traction management all-wheel drive and an eight-speed PDK transmission.
The 911 Turbo radiates more muscular vibes with a body that’s 45mm wider at the front wheels than the previous-generation car.
There are two chassis variants on offer: the standard PASM chassis, which offers a choice between sportiness and comfort, and the electronically controlled sports chassis, with firmer suspension that rides 10mm lower.
Porsche offers two unique packages with the new 911 Turbo. The Lightweight Design package sheds 30kg by using lighter front seats and ditching the rear seats and some sound-deadening material.
The Sports package perks up the looks with a 911 Turbo Sport Design package and additional features in black and carbon, plus Exclusive Design tail lights.
Along with these two packages, a sports exhaust system is also available for the 911 Turbo for the first time, allowing customers to adapt their vehicle even more to their individual tastes.
Standard niceties in the 911 Turbo include a touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable sports seats, a Sport Chrono package, a GT sports steering wheel with shift paddles, and a powerful Bose surround-sound system.
There are several extra-cost options available, including Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist with road sign recognition, night vision assist, surround view and a high-end Burmester audio system.
The new Porsche 911 Turbo models will arrive in SA towards the end of the year with starting prices of R3.389m for the coupe and R3.589m for the cabriolet. This compares with R3.542m for the 911 Turbo S coupe and R3.716m for 911 Turbo S cabriolet, which both recently went on sale.