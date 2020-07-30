‘We won’t challenge for F1 title until 2022’ — Ferrari

Ferrari chair John Elkann has bad news for fans of the Italian Formula One team: the red cars won’t be competitive before 2022.

After hoping to challenge Mercedes’ long-standing dominance this year, Ferrari suffered a rude awakening in the season’s first three races by not only being outpaced by Mercedes, but sliding down into the midfield behind teams like Red Bull and Racing Point.

The team has taken the wrong direction with its aerodynamic design and a loss in power, and Elkann has not only thrown in the towel in this year’s championship but said next year will also be a lean year for F1’s most storied team.

He told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport that with the current cars largely set to carry over to next year, the focus now is to make gains when the rules change for 2022 — while adding he has “total trust” in Team Principal Mattia Binotto despite its tough start to 2020.

"Today we are laying the foundations for being competitive and returning to winning when the rules change in 2022,” said Elkann. “I am convinced of it.

“Mattia Binotto, who has taken the helm of the Scuderia for a year, has all the skills and characteristics to start a new winning cycle. He was in Ferrari with [Jean] Todt and [Michael] Schumacher. He knows how to win and from next year he will work with two drivers who are young and ambitious like us."

Elkann said Ferrari’s current challenge was similar to what it faced in the 1990s after a long period in the doldrums.

"A long path awaits us," he said. "When Todt started that historic cycle (of five consecutive titles) in 2000, we came from a fast that lasted for more than 20 years, from 1979."

Ferrari are now fifth in the constructors’ championship, nearly 100 points behind leaders Mercedes — winners of all three races so far.

Elkann said he was aware of the “structural weaknesses of their car with which we have been living for a decade”.

He added: "We have had a series of structural weaknesses that have existed for some time in the aerodynamics and dynamics of the vehicle. We have also lost in engine power. The reality is that our car is not competitive. You saw it on the track and you will see it again."

Charles Leclerc scored a rather fortunate second place in the season-opening Austrian GP on July 5 while teammate Sebastian Vettel finished tenth after a collision. Ferrari failed to score when its two drivers embarrassingly crashed into each other at the start of the Steiermark GP at the same circuit a week later.

There was some reprieve for the team in Hungary a fortnight ago when both cars qualified on the third row. However, their race pace was slow with Leclerc finishing 11th and outside the points while Vettel was sixth — with both drivers lapped by race winner Lewis Hamilton in the dominant Mercedes.

After a weekend off, Formula 1 is back with another triple-header, starting with this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

