Michanic brings car repair to your home or office

Michanic is an innovative vehicle tune-up and repair service started by SA entrepreneur Lesetja Dikgale.

“My-chanic”, as it is pronounced, works much like a taxi e-hailing service. If a customer requires a vehicle to be fixed, they head to the www.michanic.co.za website to receive a quote using easily understandable language to describe the problem, after which a mechanic is dispatched to the customer’s home, work or wherever they are located.

The online service ensures a customer knows and approves the payment quote before the mechanic arrives.

Speaking to Motor News, the Soweto-born entrepreneur said all partner mechanics have been verified for their certified skills set with various vehicle brands and their system trumps traditional facilities by bringing a mechanic to customers’ doors.

“Furthermore, the pricing algorithm we have created internally is able to calculate, using market-related pricing structures, the mechanic’s cut and our operational costs to find that ‘sweet spot’ that allows [us] to be competitive and cheaper than traditional service centres,” said Kganyago.

He says it is a different service from that offered by the likes of the AA, which focuses more on emergency jump-starts and towing.

“Our focus is mainly on the light repairs that people normally face on regular days — for instance, customers whose cars have been parked for long periods during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown only to discover a mechanical issue when they have to drive out to the shops or back to work.

“It could be a loose or damaged switch, which our mechanics can easily deal with but if the repairs are greater than our usual scope then we recommend the best action for customers.”