ANTON GAYLARD: Fintech providers and the cash-free world after the coronavirus

One of the many obstacles to greater digital payment adoption is the widespread use of cash payments for weekly wages. Mobile wallet provider My-iMali is working to move wage workers away from cash through the adoption of mobile wallets.

Instead of employers withdrawing funds from an ATM, they could use mobile wallets as a wage disbursement mechanic. The wallet can also be linked to a my-iMali debit card, enabling more widespread use.

This reduces risk to the employer and the wage worker, and creates exciting synergies with other service providers to offer value-added services that can be purchased via the mobile wallet app or other integrated services.

The informal market

We’ll also see more fintech providers establishing partnerships to serve financial products and services to the informal market. An example is the partnership between iKhokha, which provides payment acceptance devices to informal merchants, and Retail Capital.

Merchants using iKhokha devices can apply to Retail Capital for cash advances based on past transaction volumes, while risk to to the lender is minimised through risk calculations based on actual trading volumes.

However, fintech providers will need to work closely with merchants to ensure contactless payment services are offered at acceptable price points. Adoption of digital payments will stall when such payment services are perceived as too expensive, either to the consumer or the merchant.

This requires renewed vigour in seeking out partnerships with large banks, insurers, retailers and mobile network operators that have the scale and reach to drive mass adoption and instil trust in the payments ecosystem.

Greater alignment between fintech suppliers and their customers can also encourage adoption of digital payments.

Fintechs will develop pay-as-you-use business models in which customers are billed digitally based on things such as card payment volume (with fintechs taking a small percentage of the transaction value); turnover-based rental clauses; and insurance fees based on usage (for example, charging insurance premiums based on distance travelled and general conduct on the road).

This should encourage greater adoption from customers weary of being caught with high, fixed monthly costs when revenue is reduced, such as the case in times like these.

E-commerce and payment rails

With the lifting of restrictions on e-commerce, we’ll see a marked increase in e-commerce transactions and solutions that support less direct engagement. Know your customer (KYC) and Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) processes will not require physical interaction with proof of life, location and identity done via biometric authentication digitally.

E-commerce is likely to pick up even in informal markets, especially as older folks self-isolate in line with health department guidelines and online retailers seek new growth opportunities in markets they may have neglected in the past.

In the hospitality industry, which has been particularly hard hit by the lockdown, an increase in self-service and order-ahead options is likely in the coming months, especially as restrictions ease and in-store trade resumes.

Quick-service restaurants that have invested in mobile order-ahead technology will be able to quickly resume some form of trade even with social-distancing measures in place.

Fintechs have invested heavily into establishing rails — the payment platforms that move money from payers to payees, such as the credit card rails established by Visa and Mastercard, which enable credit card purchases at such a wide range of outlets.

These same rails can be used to distribute third-party payments, vouchers and coupons, for example food vouchers given to vulnerable communities that can be redeemed using the tech that fintechs have implemented at the point of sale.

Loans can be distributed to SMEs via the digital channels fintechs have established. Cash can be displaced through cashless payment solutions to help the most vulnerable with accessing funds without having to go to cash points.

Payment acceptance devices such as mobile point of sale terminals can be issued to SMEs, spaza shops and informal traders to encourage contactless and cashless payments among communities.

This places fintechs in a unique position to support government and industry efforts to bring financial relief and support to a greater share of SA’s population, whether in formal or informal markets.

• Gaylard is co-founder and COO at Crossfin Technology Holdings.