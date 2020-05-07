Five car inventions you may not know about

Self-healing paint

Self-healing paint is a special type of paint that can repair itself from light scratches. It uses a softer and more elastic clear coat that isn’t completely dry.

When heat from warm water or sunlight is applied onto the surface, molecules re-arrange themselves to their original scratch-free state. Lexus and Nissan were the early adopters of the technology.

Voice recorder

Discovered purely by surprise inside a previous-generation BMW 330d, the voice recorder is as simple as it sounds but the uses are crucial. Unlike voice control which is now de rigueur even in budget cars, and where you click a button and speak your commands into the car, the little-known voice recorder feature allows drivers to record conversations in small bytes.

You can then play it back at a convenient time. Imagine the convenience of recording a cellphone number, an address or even a person’s name while driving instead of the unsafe option to type into your mobile device.

Bouncing suspension

In its new GLS large SUV, Mercedes-Benz has used Californian car culture of "lowriders" fitted with hydraulics that can bounce a car clear off the ground. Rather than for show, it helps the GLS to extricate itself if it should get stuck in the sand when off-roading.

Instead of having to calling the rescue squad, the vehicle uses the air suspension to bounce itself out of trouble.