Hilux celebrates more than just the Dakar

Toyota has introduced its latest Hilux Dakar edition, a model that, if you look beyond the decals, actually has a lot more to say.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the Hilux, which debuted on March 21 1968. Since then more than 18-million have been sold worldwide.

Toyota SA is not making any fuss over the big milestone though, because SA only got the Hilux in 1969, so if you are expecting the imminent arrival of a Legend 50 edition, sorry, but you will have to wait until 2019.

And if you are waiting for the facelift of the Hilux, you will also have to wait a while longer. Or you could buy the Dakar model, because ahead of the facelift being applied across the whole range later in 2018, the Dakar gets the new pseudo Land Cruiser look first.