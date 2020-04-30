SA’s most fuel-friendly small cars

One piece of good news during the Covid-19 lockdown is the plummeting fuel price as the cost of international crude oil has dropped even faster than the rand against the dollar.

The price of Brent crude is now at about $20 per barrel from $68 at the start of January, and down from $34 at the beginning of April.

It led to local petrol and diesel prices plunging dramatically at the beginning of April, and by the start of May they’re expected to experience another big reduction, with petrol set to cost R3.77 a litre less than before the imposed quarantine, and diesel R2.50 less.

But these prices won’t necessarily hold as demand for oil rises in a post-coronavirus world.

With the economy-ravaging lockdown putting many household budgets under severe strain, and potentially leading to more people considering buying down to more affordable vehicles, we take a look at the small cars that will put the least pressure on fuel costs.

Here is a list of the most fuel-efficient budget cars on sale in SA:

Ford Fiesta 1.5 TDCi

The Ford Fiesta is a compact hatch with usable space and decent specification. Opt for the 1.5 TDCi version with a 3.3l 100km quoted average and you add the title of most fuel efficient car in the land to its capabilities. The turbo diesel engine delivers a fairly peppy 175Nm of torque along with its 63kW of power, showing that power needn’t necessarily be sacrificed in the name of fuel efficiency.

Price: R329,300