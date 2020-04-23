Take Risk at the speed of sound

Speed king Richard Noble can rightfully be described as someone who lives and breathes his passion to the full.

A former world land speed record holder who built his first jet car, Thrust1, at the age of 28, Noble was the project leader of the 1,228km/h land speed record set by Thrust SSC in 1997 — the first time the sound barrier was broken by a car. He is also the brains behind the Bloodhound land speed project — subsequently taken over by new owners — which aims to beat that feat in SA’s Kalahari Desert in the next couple of years.

The high-velocity tale of this British entrepreneur is told in a new book called Take Risk! in which he shares behind-the-scenes insights into his projects and explains the challenges in bringing them to fruition.