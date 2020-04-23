Six supercars to look forward to

The next generation of supercars will bring some weird and wonderful technical ideas, mostly involving some form of electrification but also delving into the past. Provided we get a respite from the clutches of Covid-19, here is a list of the most anticipated sports cars expected go on sale this year.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

This Ferrari gets its name from the car the firm raced during the 2019 F1 season. Both commemorate the prancing horse’s 90th anniversary celebration with the "Stradale" denoting "road" usage.

It’s a momentous car that also signals a great departure for the company in its usual supercar recipes in that it’s a plug-in hybrid that can cruise up to 28km on pure electric power. Furthermore, the SF90 Stradale uses a newer, lighter eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that curiously misses a reverse gear. This task is now taken care of by the electric motors.

Three electric motors and an evolution of the turbo petrol V8 from both the award-winning Pista and F8 Tributo combine to produce 735kW and 800Nm. Ferrari says the SF90 Stradale is capable of accelerating from standstill to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds and run onto a top speed of 340km/h.