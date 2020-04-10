Life / Motoring

SA car industry may have to lay off 10% of workers

Jobs losses could rise up to 30% if Covid-19 lockdown is extended until the end of May

10 April 2020 - 15:55 Emma Rumney
The lockdown could lead to motor industry job losses of between 21% and 30% if it is extended until the end of May. Picture: SUPPLIED
The lockdown could lead to motor industry job losses of between 21% and 30% if it is extended until the end of May. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s automotive industry might have to lay off up to 10% of its workforce because of the lockdown, according to an industry-wide survey provided to Reuters by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa).

The survey, dated April 8 before President Cyril Ramaphosa extended the lockdown by two weeks, estimated the initial 21-day national lockdown could lead to job losses of between 1% and 10%, which could rise to between 21% and 30% if it is extended until the end of May.

It was on Wednesday submitted to the government, which issued the same questionnaire to a range of industries to gauge the impact of the lockdown or any extension as it grapples with the rising coronavirus cases and a shrinking economy.

Almost one-third of the country is already unemployed.

The government considers the automotive industry its most important manufacturing sector and that it is central to reviving SA’s flagging economy via industrialisation.

Companies range from the local units of global automakers, such as Nissan and Ford, and component manufacturers to tiny panel beaters and informal workers.

Neither Nissan, Ford nor SA’s trade and industry department had an immediate comment.

The survey, compiled by Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa, covers the entire automotive industry which employs about 468,000 people.

The vast majority of those jobs are in the retail sector. Manufacturing accounts for about 110,000 of the jobs, the survey said.

It also estimated that only between 51% and 60% of the industry's payroll will be paid at the end of April, and between 11% and 20% of small or medium-sized businesses could close.

Estimated potential SME closures rose to between 21% and 30% in a lockdown ending May 8 or at the end of May, according to the survey, which only provides a rough estimate of the aggregate impact on the industry as a whole.

“It is anticipated that new vehicle sales will decline by more than 50% in April 2020 under the current 21-day lockdown,” a response to one question in the survey stated.

Should the lockdown period be extended, new vehicle sales and exports could both decline by more than 80%, with the industry’s major export markets also shut down and the movement of people and goods restricted, it said.

— Reuters

New VW Amarok to be built in SA alongside the Ford Ranger, says source

Insider says the American carmaker’s plant in Tshwane is being expanded to build jointly developed bakkies
Life
1 day ago

Auto aftermarket body appeals for financial support

RMI is concerned about sustainability of car workshops affected by Covid-19 lockdown
Life
1 day ago

In SA and US, the motor industry is playing its part in coronavirus crisis

Factories start making medical equipment while customers get payment holidays
Life
1 week ago

Most read

1.
New VW Amarok to be built in SA alongside the ...
Life / Motoring
2.
What you should know about driving during the ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Hot rod truck aims for 300km/h
Life / Motoring
5.
Fortuner strips away some models to reveal the ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Lockdown likely to accelerate remote sales of cars

Life / Motoring

In SA, ride-sharing is not yet ready to replace car ownership

Life / Motoring

Q&A: Getting to grips with how to manage a niche vehicle brand in SA

Life / Motoring

BMW sees hydrogen cars as part of its future

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.