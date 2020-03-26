The Suzuki S-Presso now SA’s cheapest car

Suzuki has a model range for seemingly every compact-car niche there is, and until now the Celerio 1.0 hatchback occupied the bottom of the ladder, luring first-time car buyers with a starting price of R144,900.

Now the brand’s gone a rung lower with its new S-Presso, which with a base price of R134,900 becomes SA’s most affordable car.

Suzuki calls it an urban SUV by virtue of the vehicle’s raised 180mm ground clearance and the “command” driving position that has become de rigueur with modern car buyers.

Imported from India, the vehicle is available in a range of five variants, with the range-topping derivative priced at R160,900.

Sweetening the S-Presso deal is one-year’s insurance included across the range, together with a five-year/200,000km warranty and two-year/30,000km service plan.

The power is humble to match the budget pricing, with Suzuki’s 1.0l normally aspirated three-cylinder 50kW/90Nm petrol engine doing duty across the S-Presso line-up, paired with either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT).

Parents seeking a first car for their teenagers will welcome the presence of two airbags and ABS brakes as standard fitment across the S-Presso range, though the car hasn’t yet been crash-tested. Until it is, its safety cannot be rated against rivals like the Kwid which has been pilloried for its poor crash performance.