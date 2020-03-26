Life / Motoring

CLASSICS

Coronavirus puts the brakes on Concorso

Prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este postponed from May to October

26 March 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
The annual event in Italy brings together some of the world’s rarest classic cars.Picture: SUPPLIED
In light of growing measures to contain the coronavirus, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy has been postponed from May to October.

One of the world’s most prestigious annual classic-car shows held in the grounds of the Grand Hotel Villa d’ Este on the shores of Lake Como in Northern Italy, this year’s event has been moved from May 22-24 to October 16-18.

The organisers say they will continue to monitor the development of the spread of the coronavirus and expect a final confirmation this June.

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este enjoys a long-standing reputation as one of the most sophisticated and exclusive events of its kind. It has for years honoured the world's finest historic vehicles built between the 1920 and the 1970s, and includes awards for the most appealing concepts through a public vote.

Organisers say the early cancellation for May will hopefully make planning easier for the many overseas guests, knowing they have longer lead times for logistics and travel arrangements.

