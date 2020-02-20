Renault Triber a delight for the soccer mom with a light purse

Renault’s new Triber is not a soft-roader, nor is it a hatch, according to its maker. As it has space for seven passengers, it’s a multipurpose vehicle and it slots in as an affordable family offering for budget-seeking customers who’d have gone for a Kwid instead.

Imported from India, the Triber is built on a new modular platform that’s different to the one that underpins the Kwid. It spans 3,999mm from nose to tail and 1,739mm wide. The entire Triber range is powered by a 1.0l naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine linked to a five-speed manual. Automatic transmissions are scheduled to arrive later in the year.

According to Renault SA the motor differs from that found in the Kwid range in that it boasts variable valve timing and produces 52kW and 96kW, which is more than the 50kW and 91Nm of the Kwid.

It’s an attractive vehicle with a more elaborate frontal styling than the Kwid. The rest of it is conventional by MPV shapes but there’s some distinctive Ford Ecosport in its rear styling. It also delivers in terms of the promised usability, and head, leg and shoulder room seems generous for such a tiny MPV.

Seating arrangements are among the cleverest I’ve seen. The three-seat bench directly behind the front pair can fold flat while the rearmost seats can be easily removed from the car to enable boundless configurations to suit cargo shapes and length. Lanky people are able to fit in the rearmost bench, though for how long it is not known.

It’s also got plenty in terms of oddments with storage nooks all over the fairly well-built cabin. The seats are covered in hard-wearing but nonindustrial materials and they were quite comfy to sit on. It has a well-weighted steering wheel minus any multifunctionality buttons but adequately sized in thickness and it adjusts for height but not reach.

The Triber launches in three grades: Expression, Dynamique and Prestige, of which the latter specification was exclusively availed for the first drive.

Available amenities in the high-spec include an LED illuminated digital instrument cluster, a refrigerated glovebox, 20.3cm MediaNav display touch screen that not only beams infotainment features but the view out back when reversing, keyless entry with automatic lock and unlock, and a single USB port. It’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.