Artist Esther Mahlangu no phantom in this unique in-car gallery

Rolls-Royce’s flagship, Phantom, has an interior space that spans the dash facia and is enclosed by a sheet of glass. Called the Gallery, this unprecedented feature allows owners to commission and display, within their Phantom, personal works of art. Positioned front and centre, the Gallery becomes a focal point for Phantom’s interior.

Dr Esther Mahlangu, the globally celebrated SA artist, has been commissioned by a local Rolls-Royce patron to create a work of art for the Gallery of a one-of-a-kind Phantom. The car has been named “The Mahlangu Phantom” in the artist’s honour.

César Habib, the regional director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa, said: “I am delighted to unveil ‘The Mahlangu Phantom’, a striking expression of contemporary African art. The Gallery is a unique environment for patrons of our marque to express personal and often highly creative artworks and we are indeed honoured to showcase Dr Mahlangu’s work in this Phantom’s serene interior.”