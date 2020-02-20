Life / Motoring

AUTOMOTIVE ART

Artist Esther Mahlangu no phantom in this unique in-car gallery

The doyen of Ndebele design has brought her talent to a Rolls-Royce interior

20 February 2020 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Dr Esther Mahlangu has applied her Ndebele art to a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dr Esther Mahlangu has applied her Ndebele art to a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce Phantom. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rolls-Royce’s flagship, Phantom, has an interior space that spans the dash facia and is enclosed by a sheet of glass. Called the Gallery, this unprecedented feature allows owners to commission and display, within their Phantom, personal works of art. Positioned front and centre, the Gallery becomes a focal point for Phantom’s interior.

Dr Esther Mahlangu, the globally celebrated SA artist, has been commissioned by a local Rolls-Royce patron to create a work of art for the Gallery of a one-of-a-kind Phantom. The car has been named “The Mahlangu Phantom” in the artist’s honour.

César Habib, the regional director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Middle East and Africa, said: “I am delighted to unveil ‘The Mahlangu Phantom’, a striking expression of contemporary African art. The Gallery is a unique environment for patrons of our marque to express personal and often highly creative artworks and we are indeed honoured to showcase Dr Mahlangu’s work in this Phantom’s serene interior.”

MAHLANGU HAS DEVOTED HER LIFE TO SHARING HER HERITAGE THROUGH VIBRANT GEOMETRIC ABSTRACTPAINTINGS

Mahlangu has devoted her life to sharing her cultural heritage through vibrant geometric abstract paintings and murals inspired by the Ndebele ethnic group. The 84-year-old is one of Africa’s most revered living artists and her works can be found in many museums, corporate and private collections around the world.

Mahlangu founded an art school at her home in Mpumalanga, where she mentors young artists in the  style of Ndebele design. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of “The Mahlangu Phantom” will be donated to the school and will be used to support a retrospective exhibition of her work and celebrate her contribution to contemporary African art.

“Dr Mahlangu has been painting the bright, geometric, abstract artworks for which she has become so globally acclaimed since she was 10 years old. We are excited to have been appointed to curate this important retrospective exhibition that will celebrate and honour Dr Mahlangu and her important contribution to contemporary African art,” says Craig Mark, director of The Melrose Gallery, Mahlangu’s global representative.

In 1991 Mahlangu provided the artwork for a BMW 525i sedan, turning it into a unique and colourful “BMW Art Car”. In 2016, she was once again commissioned by the BMW Group to decorate a 7 Series.

ANOTHER WEEK: Local icon Esther Mahlangu

Mahlangu’s artwork, inspired by Nelson Mandela, is created by embellishing her Ndebele-style prints on drawings created by Mandela in 2001
News & Fox
2 years ago

2016 ARTS NEWSMAKER: Globalising tribal art

The Financial Mail chooses its newsmaker of the year, together with a list of the people who dominated the headlines and had the biggest impact on SA
Life
3 years ago

SA’s ‘chicken feather’ painter brushes off fame

Great-grandmother Mahlangu has no art training but her works of Ndebele paintings have been exhibited in Paris and London with a major show now in ...
Life
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Destructive farming is the issue — not whether ...
Life
2.
Could intermittent fasting be the holy grail of ...
Life
3.
Distell’s premium-wine offshoot aims for the top
Life / Food
4.
BMW’s new 3 Series lives up to its heritage
Life / Motoring
5.
LUNCH WITH THE FT: Jennifer Doudna, scientist and ...
Life

Related Articles

Jaguar F-Type fast forwards into 2020

Life / Motoring

Quartararo sets the pace as Rossi ponders his future

Life / Motoring

Kia readies an even smaller SUV

Life / Motoring

CarsAwards chooses best cars for 2020: VW dominates consumer accolades

Life / Motoring

Avoid traffic fine drama with online payment system

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.