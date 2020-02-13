Jaguar F-Type fast forwards into 2020

The E-Type launched in the 1960s was one of the most iconic Jaguars yet created and certainly one of the most beautiful. Enzo Ferrari famously declared it to be the most beautiful car ever made, and the swooping, long-bonneted car has graced the cover of many an automotive coffee table book.

Its 2013 successor, the F-Type, carried over some of that mojo into the modern era. Its design, while not as revolutionary-for-its-time as its progenitor, nevertheless captured the original car’s spirit.

The double haunch styling line stretching across its flanks, for instance, recalled not only the E-Type but delved right back to the elegantly sporty Jaguar XK120 of 1948 for inspiration.

Seven years into the F-Type’s lifespan, Jaguar has given the car a major makeover to make it fit better into today’s styling zeitgeist.

Heritage is important to a "charisma" brand like Jaguar, so there is some controversy in the fact that the headlamps have been flattened into slim horizontal units, replacing the vertical lamps that more closely approximated the E-Type’s.

Jaguar’s design director Julian Thomson says they were flattened to exaggerate the F-Type’s visual width, a factor that is further enhanced by a redesigned clamshell bonnet, a slightly enlarged grille and a new bumper. The daytime running lights have a signature J shape to identify it as a member of the Jaguar family.

Matters of heritage aside, the new look gives the car a distinctly more hunkered-down and “planted” look, with more visual drama. Is it pretty? That’s an eye-of-the-beholder thing, but the car certainly looks more aggressive and purposeful.

At the rear there has been a more minor change, with the slim tail lights redesigned with an LED chicane signature inspired by the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV.