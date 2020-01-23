Next-generation Toyota 86 may get turbo power

With Toyota Gazoo Racing’s top wheelsmen occupied in the deserts of Saudi Arabia at the Dakar Rally, the corporates left behind have been filling the space with new GR products, from the exciting new 200kW GR Yaris hot hatch to a Supra with a smaller 2.0l engine.

Right inside the melee, attention has been thrust at the largely obscured Toyota 86; the company’s other two-door coupe which it developed in conjunction Subaru in 2012.

Industry musings suggest that Toyota and Subaru have agreed on new-generation cars that will address their one major criticism: their relative lack of power.

Until now available with a normally-aspirated 2.0l engine with 147kW that is humble by sports car standards, and never provided the right performance to match is dashing looks and inherent sporting drivability that’s characterised by good grip levels and progressive, safe oversteer when driven under track conditions.

The next generation cars will reportedly be powered by the angrier 190kW 2.4l turbocharged flat-four motor from a Subaru Outback.

The claim is made in a recent Autocar report. The Subaru engine also produces 376Nm of torque, a huge improvement over the existing 205kW and which should make the rear-wheel drive car far driftier out of tight corners.

Autocar also suggests the Toyota version may have more Gazoo Racing involvement and be renamed the GR 86, like the GR Supra. Toyota will also be wary of a more powerful and expensive 86 cannibalising the recently revealed Supra with four-cylinder engine developing similar outputs. Either way, Akio Toyoda’s push for more exciting Toyota vehicles is coming along impressively.