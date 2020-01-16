Merc’s maxed-out B-Class compact car rules its own niche

The MPV is dead; long live the B-Class. Or so Mercedes-Benz hopes.

There was a time when growing families flocked to multipurpose vehicles like the Renault Scenic, Citroën Picasso and Toyota Verso, but that market segment essentially died when SUVs rose up to woo buyers in recent years. BMW dabbled in the compact MPV segment for a short time with its 2 Series Active Tourer, but discontinued it in SA due to poor sales.

But not the B-Class. Mercedes-Benz has decided to persist in this quiet little market niche, and recently launched the third generation of what it calls its compact sports tourer.

Merc’s catchphrase for the car is “more sports for the tourer” and it’s apt description as the car is looking decidedly less frumpy than its predecessors. On the outside it’s been given more styling flair, though it still has a higher roof than an average hatchback, and it now also sports Merc’s sexy new-generation cabin styling with turbine-style air vents, ambient lighting and digitised cockpit.

Mercedes says the car is more practical and more chic than ever, and under its more stylish new robes the car has grown in size. The B-Class shares its underpinnings with the A-Class but is longer and has a higher roof to fulfil more of a family role. You sit 90mm higher than in an A-Class too, to give it more of an SUV-style feel when driving.