LA AUTO SHOW
Lexus LC 500 goes al fresco
Japanese chariot breaks with solid metal roof and gets a soft-top derivative
The Lexus LC 500 made its global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show minus its solid roof, culminating in an even more flamboyant elegance above that of the sultry looking LC 500 coupé version.
Breaking with open-top Lexus traditions of solid metal roofs, the LC 500 Convertible transforms through a four-layer, electric soft-top that can be chosen in selected colours, and is manufactured for optimal tension and no wrinkling. It opens and closes in 15 seconds and at driving speeds up to 50km/h and when closed, it retains the silhouette of its metal-roof coupé sibling.
With the roof stashed under an integrated cover comes the reveal of a prominent belt line that kicks up at the end of the doors with promises of sufficient luggage space.
Neck heaters and a transparent wind deflector enhance the driving experience while numerous strengthened braces made of lightweight materials can be found at strategic points on the body to yield equal dynamic performance and rigidity expected of a driver’s car.
The interior features high-end details of quilted and perforation patterns on the leather seats, “L” logo embossment on the back of headrests, Lexus Climate Concierge that automatically controls air conditioning, seat heaters and heated steering wheel.
As in the coupé, a naturally aspirated 5.0I V8 connected to a DirectShift 10-speed automatic transmission does duty in the LC 500 Convertible, and according to Lexus, a sound generator pipes in engine intake sounds into the cabin while the exhaust valve takes care of the bass from behind.
This 4,760mm long open-roofed Japanese chariot has been confirmed for SA debut in 2020.