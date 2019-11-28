Life / Motoring

LA AUTO SHOW

Lexus LC 500 goes al fresco

Japanese chariot breaks with solid metal roof and gets a soft-top derivative

28 November 2019 - 05:08 Phuti Mpyane
New Lexus LC 500 Cabrio. Picture: SUPPLIED
New Lexus LC 500 Cabrio. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Lexus LC 500 made its global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show minus its solid roof, culminating in an even more flamboyant elegance above that of the sultry looking LC 500 coupé version.

Breaking with open-top Lexus traditions of solid metal roofs, the LC 500 Convertible transforms through a four-layer, electric soft-top that can be chosen in selected colours, and is manufactured for optimal tension and no wrinkling. It opens and closes in 15 seconds and at driving speeds up to 50km/h and when closed, it retains the silhouette of its metal-roof coupé sibling.

With the roof stashed under an integrated cover comes the reveal of a prominent belt line that kicks up at the end of the doors with promises of sufficient luggage space.

With an open roof the roar of the sonorous V8 is even more apparent. Picture: SUPPLIED
With an open roof the roar of the sonorous V8 is even more apparent. Picture: SUPPLIED

Neck heaters and a transparent wind deflector enhance the driving experience while numerous strengthened braces made of lightweight materials can be found at strategic points on the body to yield equal dynamic performance and rigidity expected of a driver’s car.

The interior features high-end details of quilted and perforation patterns on the leather seats, “L” logo embossment on the back of headrests, Lexus Climate Concierge that automatically controls air conditioning, seat heaters and heated steering wheel.

As in the coupé, a naturally aspirated 5.0I V8 connected to a DirectShift 10-speed automatic transmission does duty in the LC 500 Convertible, and according to Lexus, a sound generator pipes in engine intake sounds into the cabin while the exhaust valve takes care of the bass from behind.

This 4,760mm long open-roofed Japanese chariot has been confirmed for SA debut in 2020.  

Sharper looks and dynamism for Lexus RX

Boosted luxury, safety and convenience in the new RX range
Life
1 week ago

Tokyo Motor show lives up to traditions

From far-fetched concepts to truly off-the-wall but useful ideas and up-dated production models, Tokyo motor show had it all
Life
4 weeks ago

Toyota cars now come with free onboard Wi-Fi

All Toyota and Lexus cars sold in SA are offered with 15GB free data as part of Toyota Connect service
Life
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Big-winged Mini Cooper GP debuts
Life / Motoring
2.
8 reasons to sign up for Showmax this holiday
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Can an ‘overdose of adrenaline’ really stop you ...
Life
4.
Finalists in 2020 European Car of the Year ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Orders roll in for Tesla’s bizarre bakkie
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.