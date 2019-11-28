Lexus LC 500 goes al fresco

The Lexus LC 500 made its global debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show minus its solid roof, culminating in an even more flamboyant elegance above that of the sultry looking LC 500 coupé version.

Breaking with open-top Lexus traditions of solid metal roofs, the LC 500 Convertible transforms through a four-layer, electric soft-top that can be chosen in selected colours, and is manufactured for optimal tension and no wrinkling. It opens and closes in 15 seconds and at driving speeds up to 50km/h and when closed, it retains the silhouette of its metal-roof coupé sibling.

With the roof stashed under an integrated cover comes the reveal of a prominent belt line that kicks up at the end of the doors with promises of sufficient luggage space.