Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround

The Mustang Mach E electric sport utility vehicle Ford unveiled in Los Angeles on Sunday is more than another car for the storied carmaker.

The Mach E has become within Ford a high-profile test for a restructuring that has been marred by profit warnings, costly quality problems and the troubled launch in 2019 of another important vehicle, the Ford Explorer sport utility.

For CEO Jim Hackett, the Mach E’s aggressive design and futuristic interior represent a long-awaited, visible sign of the overhaul of the company’s product creation process he has tried to explain to sceptical Wall Street analysts for the past two years.

By accelerating the “clock speed” of vehicle development, cutting overlapping product architectures to just five from 13 and extending the company’s most successful brands to new products, Ford could slash $20bn out of a five-year, 2018-2023 product plan, Hackett said.

“This is the first thing we generated out of this new thinking,” Hackett said in an interview ahead of the Mach E unveiling. “We have a lot more coming.”

For Ford chair Bill Ford Jr, the Mustang Mach E puts together two previously conflicting goals: His desire for Ford to be a leader in clean cars and make the carmaker carbon-neutral by 2030, and his personal love of the Mustang and its growling V8 engine.