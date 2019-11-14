Kingsley Holgate returns from toughest expedition yet

After successfully reaching Africa’s most easterly point in war-torn Somalia as part of the Extreme East Expedition in 2017, then covering more than 17,000km from Cape Town to Kathmandu in 2018, the Kingsley Holgate Expedition team’s Land Rover Discoverys have now safely returned to SA from their toughest expedition yet.

The recently completed Zambezi-Congo Expedition began in Chinde, Mozambique in the vast Zambezi Delta where, as tradition dictates, the Holgate expedition team filled their symbolic Zulu calabash with Indian Ocean seawater from the mouth of the Zambezi River.

Using two expedition Land Rover Discoverys, the geographic challenge of the journey was to cross Africa from east to west across Mozambique, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to the mouth of the world’s deepest river, the Congo. Averaging sometimes only about 50km a day, the team fought its way in four-wheel drive and low ratio, negotiating 3m-deep mud ruts, trenches, powder-soft sand and treacherous potholes to cover more than 10,000km of some the worst conditions the team has conquered yet.

“We’ve talked about this east-to-west crossing of Africa for years, and now it’s happened,” said Kingsley’s son and expedition leader Ross Holgate. “With more than 80,000 hard-earned kilometres already on the clock, it certainly put these much-travelled Discoverys to the ultimate test. The journey across the DRC was an absolute hell-run — a graveyard road littered with vehicles that had previously attempted this challenge.

“The roads, or lack thereof, weren’t our only challenge. We also faced the very real threats of Ebola, malaria, dengue fever and rebel activities. There were some tough geopolitical pressures, especially with the latest xenophobic attacks in SA and threats of reprisal against the expedition team, which endangered the journey.”