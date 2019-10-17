More people keeping their cars longer — AA

More than 90% of South Africans say they are keeping their vehicles for longer due to the current economy, with just over 40% saying they are keeping their cars for between five and 10 years.

These are among the findings in the Automobile Association’s (AA) latest research conducted earlier this year entitled “Going Further”.

“The purpose of the research was to determine if current economic factors are playing a role in vehicle ownership. The findings confirm anecdotal evidence that cars are being kept for longer. Just under 35% of people say they are keeping their vehicles for longer than 10 years, which is a long life span for a vehicle,” says the AA.

Apart from economic reasons, more than 35% of respondents say they are also keeping their vehicles longer because newer models are more reliable. According to the data, more than 25% of primary vehicles are older than five years, and more than 30% are older than 10 years.

“These results point to the increased need for better maintenance of vehicles, and for proper insurance. While our results indicate that more than 60% of the respondents have insurance, national data points to a much lower rate of 35% insurance. If this is indeed the case, there is a cause for concern, as insurance is part of a good maintenance plan for any car,” notes the AA.