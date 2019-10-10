Life / Motoring

Isuzu X-Rider Black returns

Popular limited X-Rider Black edition takes the black theme to the extreme and gets more features

10 October 2019 - 05:08 Motor News Reporter
The defining features are its exclusively Black Meet Kettle body colour and blacked out wheels. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Black, not to be confused with the previously limited but now permanent D-Max X-Rider range, is a time limited-edition double cab 4x2 version being reintroduced in SA.

Based on the popular 2.5l diesel D-Max, the X-Rider Black’s defining features is its exclusively Black Meet Kettle body colour, blacked out wheels, front bumper guard, projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, front fog lamps, matte black roof rails, black side steps and a black sports bar. It also comes with a factory fitted tonneau cover, a black one, and a 2.1 ton tow bar.

Product Communications Manager, Nandi Matomela, says: "The X-Rider Black was reintroduced for a limited period after high demand from customers since the run out of the previous edition." Available only as a 4x2 double cab, the X-Rider Black is aimed squarely at the leisure market.

Black 18-inch alloy wheels with contrast red Isuzu badges are shod with 255/60R18 All Terrain Tyres while the cabin gets the X-Rider treatment of standard black leather seats featuring red stitching on the bolsters and the "X-Rider" logo embroidered on the headrest. Red stitching is also used for the leather-trimmed steering wheel which has a red Isuzu badge. Piano black trim on the vents, radio and the door trim inserts incorporate a red "X." A 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth is standard fare.

It’s based on the 2.5l, 4-cylinder turbodiesel model with a five-speed manual gear box. Power outputs are 100kW and 320Nm while fuel consumption is claimed at 7.7l/100km on the combined cycle.

Active and passive safety features include electronic stability control, ABS brakes and dual front airbags.

The Isuzu bakkie range comes with a standard five-year/120,000km warranty and Isuzu Roadside Assistance, a five-year/unlimited km anticorrosion warranty and a five-year/90,000km Service Plan. The X-Rider Black is priced at R462,000 including VAT.

