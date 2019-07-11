Third-generation X6 has its coming-out party

There are cars that are need, not want. And there are cars that are want, not need. And then there is the X6. And then there is the all-new X6, which BMW is about to launch.

It was the original WTF car that spawned an entire genre of so-called Sports Activity Vehicles, including from rivals Mercedes-Benz and Audi and even Volkswagen.

And now it’s all new, growing in length and width but dropping slightly in height, adding more power and better (claimed) economy and scoring more of BMW’s better luxury bits and pieces off the shelf.

The front end continues BMW’s metamorphosis from a kidney grille to a lung grille, and they’re now so wide that they join up with the adaptive LED headlights.

To be launched in November this year, the Spartanburg-built X6 will grow in length by 26mm to 4,935mm, in width by 15mm to 2,004mm and will shrink just 6mm in height to 1,696mm.

It rides on a wheelbase that’s been eked out to giving more legroom for the rear passengers, sitting on 40:20:40 split-fold seats.