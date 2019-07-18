BMW joins the Golf club

Three letters — UKL. They probably don’t mean much to you. No, it’s not UK Leaving, but it does involve the UK.

It’s UK Longitudinal and is the name of the platform that underpins the Mini. It’s also beneath the BMW X2 and the 2 Series Active Tourer which is no longer in SA.

It’s a front-wheel drive platform and this is where BMW enthusiasts usually have to sit down for this type of shock news — it’s now the architecture beneath the new 1 Series.

Is this really the sort of development that will have BMW fans spilling their Weiss beer? Back in 2010, the company conducted a survey of 1 Series owners and four out of five thought their car was front-wheel drive anyway. For the other 20%, BMW has put a great deal of effort into the engineering to make things feel more a bit more, BMW. Or to put it another way, they’ve built the first BMW Golf.

It’s the third generation of the 1 Series and, according to Peter Henrich, senior vice-president of product management at BMW, it has been completely re-worked and re-engineered. There are significant increases in equipment, systems and connectivity all of which, he says, will enable customers to “interpret the 1 Series in a new way".

Initially SA will only get two models when it launches in the country in October 2019. These will be the 118i at R480,895 and the existing flagship, the M135i xDrive at R705,451.

Interpreting it in a new way starts with the styling. Henrich says that emotion remains key for BMW and that’s evident in the way the one bulbous styling of the model has been replaced with more design lines, more curves and, in the M135i, more attitude. There’s even a First Edition model with a wing-like rear roof spoiler and enough appendages to make it easily mistaken for a Mercedes-AMG A45.

The grille is bigger although thankfully not as big as some BMW has introduced recently and the rear is much more pronounced, allowing for a 20l increase in boot space, although it still seems a little small.

Inside, there is a stronger focus on the driver but also the introduction of new materials and trims to create separate areas within the car and reduce that claustrophobic feeling in the rear of the previous generations. That’s further helped by the new architecture, with the removal of the transmission tunnel to the rear axle improving legroom for the middle passenger.