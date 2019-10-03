Corrupt politician’s supercars auctioned for R557m

A collection of supercars worth nearly R356m seized from a corrupt Equatorial Guinea politician were sold at a Bonhams auction in Cheserex, Switzerland on Sunday.

The 25-car collection included ultra-rare models like the Bugatti Veyron, Ferrari LaFerrari, Koenigsegg One: 1, Lamborghini Veneno Roadster and McLaren P1.

The collection formerly belonged to Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea and son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The cars were confiscated by Swiss authorities in 2016 after Mangue allegedly paid for them using state funds. The playboy politician has been the subject of numerous corruption investigations into his lavish lifestyle, including cars and properties he bought in SA.

The Veneno Roadster, a super-rare Lamborghini of which only nine were built, fetched the highest bid at $8.32m (R126.5m) — a world record auction price for the Italian marque.

Other highlights included the Koenigsegg One:1 selling for $4.6m (R70m), the Ferrari Enzo fetching a price of $3.1m (R47m), the Aston Martin One-77 $1.5m (R22.78m), Porsche 918 Spyder $1.5m (R22.8m), while the Bugatti Veyron and McLaren Pl sold for $1.3m (R19.7m) apiece.