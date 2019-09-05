VW’s electric supercar zooms to Heaven’s Gate

Volkswagen’s ID.R electric racing car continues to notch up speed records at iconic roads and race circuits.

The latest milestone saw French racing driver Romain Dumas zooming through the 99 tight corners on China’s Tianmen Mountain road to Heaven’s Gate in 7:38.585 minutes — faster than any other car.

The ID.R is on a global record-breaking tour and already holds the records on Pikes Peak (US) and at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (UK), the electric lap record on Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife, and now the fastest time for an ascent of Tianmen Mountain in China.

The car is the motorsport ambassador for the new, fully-electric range of vehicles from Volkswagen, the ID family, the first of which — the ID.3 — will have its world premiere at next week’s Frankfurt motor show.

"A new record on a truly spectacular road — Volkswagen and the ID.R have once again shown what the electromobility of the future is already capable of today,” said Ralf Brandstätter, chief operating officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand. “Not only has it proven that electric cars like the ID.R can break established records and set new benchmarks, but the ID.R also shows how emotive and exciting the mobility of the future is.”

Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road on Tianmen Mountain is a true test. Romain Dumas approached the 10.9km “China Challenge” to “Heaven’s Gate” — a 131.5m natural arch — with respect. The narrow and winding road has 99 hairpins and fast winding sections with speeds of up to 230 km/h.

The ID.R, which local motorheads got to see on show at the recent Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, is driven by two electric motors with a total system performance of 500kW.

“I will certainly remember this record run on Tianmen Mountain forever as my most spectacular outing,” said Dumas.

“The road is incredibly narrow and winding, but the drive was unbelievable fun with the electric power of the ID.R. The huge torque was a big advantage on the short straights, while the aerodynamics provided additional traction in the fast sections.”