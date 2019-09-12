Here’s a Defender for the digital age

The Land Rover Defender is back, but not as traditionalists will know it. It’s a Defender for a modern age, one where many want an SUV to be connected to the world more so than to be able to wade through a river or climb a mountainside.

The Defender first made its appearance as the Series 1 way back in 1948 and impressively it continued until the company killed it off in 2016. Concepts like the DC100 were met with mixed reaction, testament to the loyal following for the model.

We were fortunate to attend an exclusive preview of the new Defender at the company headquarters in Gaydon, UK where we learned more about it from the team that have created it.

“While we recognise its unique heritage, we cannot allow us to be hamstrung by it,” Gerry McGovern, chief design officer for Land Rover told us. “It’s about capturing the essence of the original but not being held captive by it.”

While the design will undoubtedly be controversial, it’s still clearly a Defender in the overall design execution. There are elements like the chequer plate on the bonnet, exposed torque screws in the door trims, the narrow rear door with a mounted spare wheel and the utilitarian look to the padded magnesium dashboard, all of which continue the theme of the original. You can even hose out the interior. Carpets are optional.

However, you’ll have to be careful with the hose, because there are lots of electronics in the interior. There’s a 31cm digital instrument cluster providing a range of different information and views.