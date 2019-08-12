Isuzu Motors unveils its first wholly black-owned car dealership
Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda have bought Bates Isuzu Shelly Beach from dealer principal Noel Allchin
12 August 2019 - 18:46
In another landmark transformation deal, Japanese car manufacturer Isuzu Motors SA has followed the footsteps of BMW SA, Toyota Motors SA and Volkswagen SA in unveiling its first 100% black-owned dealership in the country.
The deal will help Isuzu Motors SA enhance its empowerment credentials and open the door for more government business. The vehicle manufacturer hopes to have a level 4 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) status by 2021.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.