Business Isuzu Motors unveils its first wholly black-owned car dealership Sipho and Fortunate Mdanda have bought Bates Isuzu Shelly Beach from dealer principal Noel Allchin

In another landmark transformation deal, Japanese car manufacturer Isuzu Motors SA has followed the footsteps of BMW SA, Toyota Motors SA and Volkswagen SA in unveiling its first 100% black-owned dealership in the country.

The deal will help Isuzu Motors SA enhance its empowerment credentials and open the door for more government business. The vehicle manufacturer hopes to have a level 4 broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) status by 2021.