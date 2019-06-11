Second Futuroad Expo gears up

The market in SA for medium, heavy, and extra-heavy trucks showed positive growth in the first four months of 2019, which bodes well for interest in the biennial Futuroad Expo.

This African commercial vehicle exhibition will be co-located with Automechanika Johannesburg at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, from September 18-21.

In contrast to declining passenger car sales and little growth in the light commercial vehicle market, medium, heavy, and extra-heavy truck sales grew, on a year-to-date basis by 14.7%, 6.9% and 1.6% respectively.

“The positive sentiment in the truck market means that Futuroad will be the ideal platform for truck manufacturers and distributors to showcase their products to a visitor audience from across sub-Saharan Africa,” said Joshua Low, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA, the organisers of Futuroad Expo and related events Automechanika Johannesburg and Scalex.

“We realise the growing importance of activation opportunities for trade visitors so we have arranged a test drive venue for Futuroad exhibitors at Expo Centre this year,” said Low.

This enables visitors to get a first-hand experience on the latest handling and capabilities of trucks on display.

“Adding to which we are pleased to announce that the Road Freight Association and South African Bus Operators Association have confirmed that they will be hosting conferences alongside Futuroad Expo 2019. Lastly, we have added free-to-attend skills development zones in the halls and experiential content, to strengthen the appeal of the event to a wider pool of visitors,” said Low.

Futuroad, which is being staged in SA for the second time, as a successor to the SA Truck and Bus Show, is the only international trade fair of its kind to be staged in Africa, targeting visitors from across sub-Saharan Africa.

Volvo and its Japanese subsidiary UD Trucks, which recently introduced two important new models — the medium Kuzer and extra-heavy Quester — have both confirmed their presence at Futuroad.

Other brands that have signed up include FAW, Tata, Daewoo, Powerstar, JMC,and Fiat Professional, as well as bodybuilder Serco and component supplier Trailquip.

Messe Frankfurt, one of the largest trade fair organisers in the world, is very aware of the importance of trucks and buses in the global transport industry and that is why it has set up Futuroad as a standalone show, while continuing to promote the display of parts, accessories and services for trucks and buses at its 17 international Automechanika trade fairs for the automotive aftermarket.

The trade fair, the sixth to be staged in Johannesburg, is expected to attract more than 600 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and 12,000 visitors.

Free visitor passes to the Automechanika Johannesburg trade fair are available online from www.automechaniksa.co.za