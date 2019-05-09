FAW adds a 4-tonner to its line up

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA has launched the FAW 6.130 FL medium truck, specifically configured for the local market and assembled in SA for Southern and Central African markets.

The new player in the 4-ton market follows in the footsteps of the popular FAW 8.140 heavy truck range.

In fact, the FAW 6.130 is based on the 8.140, albeit reconfigured with a 2.8l Cummins ISF engine, shortened chassis and 3.5-ton payload, and shares a number of components with it, including the cab.

“Our decision to introduce this truck was based on customer demand and market opportunity,” says Jianyu Hao, CEO of FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA.

“Our market analysis confirmed the need for a vehicle as durable and rugged as our heavy and extra-heavy trucks but reconfigured with a smaller engine and reduced payload compared to the highly successful FAW 8.140 range.

“The FAW team paid special attention to cost efficiency combined with the best possible payload and the best turnaround time.”

Imported from parent plants as SKD kits, the cab, chassis, axles and other sub-assembly components, together with the imported Cummins ISF engine, are all assembled in FAW SA’s Coega plant which has a capacity of 5,000 units per annum.

The FAW 6.130 medium-duty truck will be available from FAW dealers in a number of body derivatives: a drop-side, a tautliner option, a van body, a tipper, a rollback and a dry-freight insulated body. Customers may choose to buy the chassis cab and fit their own truck bodies to suit many other applications, up to a GCM of 10 tons.

The suspension is of the straight ladder-type with semi-elliptical leaf springs, together with front double acting shock absorbers. Semi-elliptical leaf springs are fitted at the rear.

The axles are graded for a permissible 2.5-ton in front and 4.5-ton at the back.

The new FAW cab is a forward 45° tilt, cab-over engine design. The 2m wide cab allows for a three-person-seat, with a foldable middle section. Radio and USB connection are standard fitments.

Power is provided by the Euro 3 Cummins ISF 2.8l inline turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with outputs of 96kW and 310Nm, matched to a six-speed manual transmission.

The FAW 6.130 FL chassis cab is priced at R245,000 (excluding VAT) and comes with a 2-year/unlimited km warranty. It’s supported by 36 local representative outlets across SA, Namibia and Botswana.