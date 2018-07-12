Relationship cemented by price quality

Based in Cape Town, Portland is part of the Portland Group of companies, which focuses on the construction industry.

The company produces aggregates from the natural Malmesbury Hornfels deposits in its 65-hectare quarry in Durbanville and also provides a range of concretes to large construction sites, shopping malls and office blocks, as well as to residential properties and low-cost housing projects.

In 2008, it expanded to include manufacturing, installation and transport of precast hollow core slabs, which it handles through its specialised Hollowcore division.

Today the family business, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, owns a total of 27 FAW trucks. Each of these vehicles is supplied with a full maintenance contract, which FAW Cape Town takes care of.

While the company was the first in the city to take delivery of a FAW 33.420FT recently, the first batch of FAW trucks it ever bought happened eight years ago. It is now on its third buying cycle with the company.

"There were two important factors for us — purchase price and quality of the backup provided," explains Portland’s MD Nico Heyns. "Of these two factors, after-sales backup is the most important to me."

Apart from the quarry, Portland also runs a number of FAW 28.380 FT 6x4 truck tractors with flat deck trailers up and down the Cape peninsula with payloads of up to 28 tonnes, and gross combined mass (GCM) of about 63 tonnes.