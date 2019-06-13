ROAD TEST
Isuzu D-Max is a bakkie for traditionalists
Isuzu’s latest D-Max KB300 LX attempts to modernise but it’s still an old-school bakkie built for the rough stuff
Funny, the officer never handed me a receipt, but the fine for some minor speeding in Swaziland is R50. It’s actually R60, except the officer couldn’t split a hundred.
Maybe inflation never got to Swaziland yet, but the N17 did, and it’s a smooth, quick drive through a lax border to this small kingdom of casinos and off-road trails. A hundred years ago the British conquered this place, and in 2019 it’s Isuzu territory. The Mbabane dealer is one of the most prominent buildings in the capital.
While ancient solutions like ladder frames and solid axles prevail, the segment is not immune to the global trend of dwindling engineering integrity — gone are the days when cars stood apart even on paper. As the others chase space in lifestyle magazines, the Isuzu still lurks among the traditionalists, the bakkie buyers who want a no-nonsense machine that remains rooted in a time and space they can understand. These people aren’t early adopters and their lives aren’t veiled behind snapchat filters.
If the Isuzu D-Max was a shoe it would probably be one of those five-fingered rubber socks that strip the wearer of any elegance. But have you seen the confidence in their stride? Five-fingered shoe-wearers don’t give a toss.
When I first climbed in the radio station that came on was Jacaranda, appropriately playing hits from the 1990s. The Isuzu’s interior is of about the same vintage, which is surprisingly pleasing. Maybe it somehow heralds durability, like it’s been around for a while already so you expect the cabin to last another 20 years.
It looks like one of those alternative creations you can build with a Lego set, the one not in the scene on the box cover art. The D-Max is the same, seemingly a random collection of parts. Since the folk at Isuzu obviously don’t care much for styling, you’d think they’d have plenty of time left over to engineer this bakkie.
Isuzu recently updated the ageing machine with a new automatic transmission, new projector headlamps, new soft-touch materials, 20cm infotainment system, and trailer sway control. Most of these updates seem superficial except for the six-speed 'box, but Isuzu could’ve done something about the engine — in Europe they have moved on to a modern 1.9l diesel that’s not far off this old 3.0l.
With 130kW and 380Nm of torque the D-Max lurks near the bottom of the segment, and on the road it’s immediately evident this engine doesn’t live to rev. And anyway, Isuzu missed the mark with the infotainment unit too — the sat-nav isn’t the easiest to use, and a proper volume knob would’ve made more sense than the fiddly buttons. Physical switchgear seems so much more appropriate for a vehicle as rugged as this.
So the highlight is the six-speed as the only real advancement in here, but when it’s mated to such a gruff engine the driving technique becomes, let’s say, more involving. Despite the fact that you have an automatic to take care of things for you, there is still a responsibility for your right foot to get used to the shift map and manipulate upshifts with the throttle pedal.
Once you gel with the Isuzu, then you find yourself in the engine’s sweet spot more often and drive it in a manner similar to a normal car. Or close enough. It still feels decidedly commercial, and you’re mightily grateful there isn’t a manual gearbox in there to make it even more bothersome.
This press demonstrator came with a nicely scuffed loadbox for its first 10,000 kays on the clock — all the journalists that went before me must have found plenty of use out of that 1,485mm bed. You never know how much you need a proper bakkie until you have one at your disposal. Suddenly chores pop up all over the place — “Honey, I’m off, we need another half a ton of, err, dirt…” Anything for a bit of escapism. I wonder if I should get a cowboy hat?
I kind of want to knock the Isuzu only because of the context it’s in — against better-equipped, more refined rivals, the Isuzu stands out as a bit of a relic. But I love it for the same reason I adore the Suzuki Jimny: originality.
Truly independent — commercially and creatively — car manufacturers are rare these days. I think Suzuki is one, as well as Subaru, Mazda, and now, Isuzu. These companies seem to be going their own way, as much as any deviation is possible at all in the commoditised world of car manufacturing.
This authenticity throughout the Isuzu is what’s so endearing about the D-Max. The front end for example — they just chucked on as much chrome as they could, and then went back to stress testing a ball joint or something.
Off road, you get a sense of invulnerability, which is all the motivation you need to get this bakkie into an adventure. On huge all-terrain tyres mounted over 18-inch wheels, the D-Max keeps going over comically-sized boulders. When a car makes you smile this much, it’s hard to pick at its faults.
If your commute takes in plenty of dirt, the Isuzu is perfect. If you just like to wear cowboy hats and use your imagination then it’s good too.
Otherwise in urban environments and during the daily grind, there are much more refined bakkies out there.
Tech Specs
Engine
Type: Four cylinder diesel turbo
Capacity: 2,999cc
Power: 130kW
Torque: 380Nm
Transmission
Type: Six-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Type: Part-time all-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: NA
0-100km/h: NA
Fuel Consumption: 7.8l /100km (claimed); 11.0l/100km (as tested)
Standard Features
ESC, hill-start assist and hill descent control, trailer sway control, ABS, electronic brake-force distribution, brake-assist system, drivfer and passenger airbags, front seat side airbags, curtain airbags, Isofix child seat attachments, rear-view camera, remote controlled central locking, anti-theft alarm system, fog lamps, daytime running lights, heavy-duty towbar, power adjustable folding and heated side mirrors, power-assisted steering, leather interior, automatic climate control, cruise control, twin 12V power sockets, power windows, Bluetooth, 20cm touchscreen and satellite navigation, eight speakers.
Warranty: Five years/120,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R627,900
Lease*: R13,435
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Isuzu D-Max KB300 4x4 LX auto
WE LIKE: Off-road prowess, reputation and reliability, service and warranty plan
WE DISLIKE: Steering in tight spots; the Isuzu doesn’t love cities
VERDICT: It’s easy to fall for the Isuzu, just as long as you give it regular off-road exercise
Competition
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0BiTDI double cab Highline auto, 132kW/420Nm — R597,000
Mitsubishi Triton 2.4DI-D DC 4x4 auto, 133kW/430Nm — R589,995
Nissan Navara 2.3D LE 4x4, 140kW/450Nm — R626,500
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 4x4 Raider auto, 130kW/450Nm — R637,500
Ford Ranger 3.2 TDCi XLT auto, 147kW/470Nm — R617,300
Mazda BT-50 3.2 4x4 SLE auto, 147kW/470Nm — R575,400
Motor News star rating
Design * *
Performance * * *
Economy * * *
Safety * * * *
Value for Money * * * *
Overall * * * *