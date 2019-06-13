Isuzu D-Max is a bakkie for traditionalists

Funny, the officer never handed me a receipt, but the fine for some minor speeding in Swaziland is R50. It’s actually R60, except the officer couldn’t split a hundred.

Maybe inflation never got to Swaziland yet, but the N17 did, and it’s a smooth, quick drive through a lax border to this small kingdom of casinos and off-road trails. A hundred years ago the British conquered this place, and in 2019 it’s Isuzu territory. The Mbabane dealer is one of the most prominent buildings in the capital.

While ancient solutions like ladder frames and solid axles prevail, the segment is not immune to the global trend of dwindling engineering integrity — gone are the days when cars stood apart even on paper. As the others chase space in lifestyle magazines, the Isuzu still lurks among the traditionalists, the bakkie buyers who want a no-nonsense machine that remains rooted in a time and space they can understand. These people aren’t early adopters and their lives aren’t veiled behind snapchat filters.

If the Isuzu D-Max was a shoe it would probably be one of those five-fingered rubber socks that strip the wearer of any elegance. But have you seen the confidence in their stride? Five-fingered shoe-wearers don’t give a toss.

When I first climbed in the radio station that came on was Jacaranda, appropriately playing hits from the 1990s. The Isuzu’s interior is of about the same vintage, which is surprisingly pleasing. Maybe it somehow heralds durability, like it’s been around for a while already so you expect the cabin to last another 20 years.

It looks like one of those alternative creations you can build with a Lego set, the one not in the scene on the box cover art. The D-Max is the same, seemingly a random collection of parts. Since the folk at Isuzu obviously don’t care much for styling, you’d think they’d have plenty of time left over to engineer this bakkie.