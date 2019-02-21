Putting your safety to the test

In 2018 Nissan made headlines for the wrong reasons. After one of its Datsun models spectacularly failed a crash test in 2014, the Nissan NP300 Hardbody did the same in 2018, receiving a zero star rating for vehicle safety from international organisation Global NCAP.

The NP300 was one of four vehicles sold in SA that was crash tested in 2018, along with the Hyundai i20, Kia Picanto and Toyota Yaris. All three passenger cars received three out of a possible five stars for adult occupant protection, but there is a caveat to that result.

The star rating applied by Global NCAP to cars from SA that it tests is not the same as the rating for other international markets. Had any of these cars been tested to the European crash test standard, all would have failed, according to Alejandro Furas, technical director of Global NCAP.

Manufacturers supply different cars to SA. And they can, partly because the consumer buys them anyway but also because government legislation on vehicle safety is decades behind.

We have delved before into the business and the ethics of selling cars in SA that would not make it to market elsewhere in the world, but what exactly is vehicle crash testing and what is done in SA?

The first vehicle crash test was conducted by General Motors in 1934 but only after the UN established the World Forum for Harmonisation of Vehicle Regulations in 1958 did automotive manufacturers really start to test their vehicles more rigorously. Then in 1979, the first New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) was established in the US, followed by others in Australia and Europe and more recently in China and Japan.